Westfield is giving shoppers free Wi-Fi

More than 20 Westfield shopping centres will start offering free Wi-Fi this month after the retail group’s parent company Scentre struck a deal with Optus and recently listed tech company SkyFii.

Shoppers will get up to 1GB of free data to use over a three-hour period each day and the service will be accessible across common mall areas.

Westfield has been testing the tech at its Miranda centre in NSW and Garden City complex in Queensland.

The pilot program attracted almost 3,000 sessions on average per day at each centre, and lengthened the average stay, with shoppers who use the service staying 12% longer than those who did not.

“We are focused on creating the best customer experiences within our shopping centres with digital connectivity a key priority. This new service is another example of where we are investing to improve the customer experience through innovation” Scentre Group CEO Peter Allen said.

In 2014 there were over 500 million visits to Westfield shopping centres. Allen said Wi-Fi is something consumers are demanding.

“They increasingly use their smartphones to inform their shopping trip and connect socially. This service will strengthen the appeal of our assets with our local communities,” he said.

SkyFii will also provide location analytics and will enable personalised content to be served up to subscribers. Each month the deal is in place it’s estimated to be worth between $31,500 and $115,500 to SkyFii.

The Wi-Fi service will be rolled out across 21 of Westfield’s largest centres including Bondi Junction, Parramatta and Chatswood.

Here’s the full list:

Belconnen, ACT Bondi Junction, NSW Burwood, NSW Carousel, WA Chatswood, NSW Chermside, QLD Garden City, QLD Hornsby, NSW Innaloo, WA Kotara, NSW Tuggerah, NSW Liverpool, NSW Southland, VIC

