Westfield Boss Frank Lowy Wants The $43 Million Australia Spent On A Soccer World Cup Bid Paid Back

Photo: Getty Images

Westfield co-CEO and Football Federation Australia boss Frank Lowy is not happy Australia wasted $43 million on a world cup bid. And he wants a pay back.

In a statement released yesterday, reported by the SMH, Lowy said Australian taxpayers should be refunded by FIFA after soccer’s governing body after it awarded the rights to the 2022 world cup to Qatar.

Questions have been raised over the ethics of the 2010 decision, since it can be hotter than 40 degrees in the Middle Eastern nation during the North Hemisphere’s summer.

”Australia invested heavily in the World Cup process and the entire nation was behind the bid. Since December 2010 Australia has been careful not to let its misgivings about the process be interpreted as sour grapes,” Lowy said.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.