Some 300 Defence personnel are cracking down on COVID-19 lockdown compliance. A Western Sydney leadership group says that’s not the solution.

The decision to use police and ADF personnel to conduct high-visibility compliance checks during Sydney’s lockdown has been questioned.

Some 300 troops will be door-knocking at the homes of positive COVID-19 cases, in an attempt to ensure they are staying home.

But those tactics send a “fairly negative message in this current climate”.

Leaders in the Western Sydney business community have questioned the decision to use NSW Police officers and Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel for COVID-19 lockdown checks, saying their presence can “send a fairly negative message” to an overwhelmingly compliant region.

NSW Police officers have been empowered to shut down businesses and work sites they deem to be a threat to public safety during the Greater Sydney lockdown and the tighter restrictions covering eight local government areas (LGAs) in the city’s south-west.

Some 300 ADF troops have been called in to assist with those efforts, with half assigned to door-knocks of positive COVID-19 cases in isolation, and the other half manning roadblocks on the perimeter of those LGAs.

The heightened police and military presence comes as authorities battle rising case numbers, which the state government says are concentrated in the city’s south-west.

NSW Health revealed 170 new local cases on Friday, with a least 42 infectious while in the community.

Addressing the media on Friday, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said compliance checks revealed a man who had tested positive to COVID-19 was not isolating at home, but was working at a building site.

“That sort of behaviour is exactly why we need strong health orders, law enforcement and Defence, getting the highest level of compliance,” Fuller said.

Adam Leto, executive director of the Western Sydney Leadership Dialogue, said the overwhelming majority of businesses and workers in the impacted regions are complying with the public health orders.

While health and safety is the region’s primary concern, encouraging residents to stay put “needs to be done with our level of sensitivity,” he told Business Insider Australia.

“I think anytime the message is sending in police in numbers, the Defence Force in numbers… it sends a fairly negative message in this current climate, I don’t know if it’s one that’s really necessary,” he said.

Those concerns were echoed on ABC’s “Q+A” Thursday night. Speaking to a panel including Lord Mayor of Sydney Clover Moore, Ron Ao, a resident of locked-down Fairfield, said, “it feels like we’re being treated like criminals. We are frustrated, we are angry, and we are so depressed.”

NSW Police defended the joint operation on Friday, saying troops participated in similar operations through central Sydney in March and April last year.

But extra consideration of the Western Sydney’s cultural makeup could help the government’s outreach efforts, Leto suggested.

“Seeing the background of these communities, some of the areas and backgrounds and history and experiences they’ve encountered, there’s probably a built in level of distrust when it comes to government,” he said.

“So that needs to be overcome.”

The Western Sydney Leadership Dialogue is an independent network which advocates for economic development in the region.

The shutdown has jeopardised the income of many of the region’s workers, Leto said.

There are particular concerns for workers in the transportation, freight, and packaging industries, many of whom are not allowed to leave their LGA under the restrictions.

“Not a lot of workers have the option of being able to, to zoom in or get online and Skype and online meetings,” he said.

“They can’t do their work from home. They can’t do it via computer. They need to be moving and moving freely. And that’s really difficult in these current circumstances.”

More support is needed

While acknowledging the recently elevated levels of government support for impacted businesses and workers, Leto said renewed JobKeeper and topped-up JobSeeker funding could assist the hardest-hit industries.

“It would provide a degree of certainty that doesn’t really exist at the moment,” he said. “And I think that’s probably where a lot of the frustration and anger comes from various sectors and communities in Western Sydney.”

Leto hoped for conditions which would allow Western Sydney businesses to safely operate, but acknowledged full vaccination will be “the catalyst to be able to get back to normal again.”

More sensitive outreach to the region will be essential for those efforts, he added.

“The messaging around vaccination needs to be heard, it needs to be communicated in a meaningful way, and that will hopefully trickle down,” he said.

“And once it is, hopefully that’s the light that shines through this.”