Western Sydney Has Won The AFC Champions League Final With A 0-0 Draw Against Al-Halil

The Western Sydney Wanderers have achieved the greatest result in Australian club football history, becoming the first Australian club champions of Asia.

In front of nearly 70,000 people at King Fahd Stadium last night, the Wanderers played one of their strongest defending games ever to hold out against the relentless Al-Hilal side for a 0-0 final score.

The draw added to the Wanderers 1-0 home victory and earned them the Asian Champions League title for 2014.

The home-side crowd wasn’t happy.

Al-Hilal fans made their frustrations known tearing down an official AFC banner, tossing it away in disgust, after referee Yuichi Nishimura waved away a fourth penalty claim against the Wanderers, calling for a play on.

The mood spilled onto the field as the Wanderers celebrated their victory at full-time, with the Saudi opposition initiating an on-field brawl before the teams had to be separated.

You can see things turn ugly here.

For a tiny club which didn’t even exist three years ago, the win is the cherry on the top for the Sydney team’s fairy tale ending.

The streets of Parramatta were covered in red and black as locals celebrated the foreign victory back at home.

They were there in the masses.

There was drums.

There was champagne.

There were tears.

And there was fireworks.

It was a party.

