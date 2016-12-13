20-year-old Western Michigan basketball player charged with murder of student

Prosecutors have filed murder charges against Joeviair Kennedy, a 20-year-old member of the Western Michigan basketball team, in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old WMU student at an off-campus apartment earlier this month.

CBS reported that authorities allege Kennedy shot and killed 19-year-old Jacob Jones at an off-campus apartment. Kennedy also faces a charge of armed robbery.

Kennedy was averaging 3.1 points in 7.4 minutes this season for the Broncos. His name has been removed from the Western Michigan basketball team’s website.

“It’s a devastating tragedy for everybody involved,” Western Michigan coach Steve Hawkins said. “Lives were changed forever. We’re very, very respectful of that. And we’re very shook by the whole thing.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.