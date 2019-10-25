The highest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere opens in NYC's Hudson Yards in March 2020 — and you can now buy tickets to it

Courtesy of Related-Oxford The view from the observation deck, looking south.

The Western Hemisphere’s highest outdoor observation deck, which sits 1,131 feet in the air at the top of a New York City skyscraper, is now selling tickets.

“Edge,” a triangular platform at the top of a brand-new skyscraper in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighbourhood, is expected to open in March 2020.

It will be a 60-second elevator ride to the 7,500-square-foot outdoor viewing area, which extends out 80 feet from the 100th floor and overlooks the city skyline and the Hudson River.

Tickets cost $US36 to $US38 for adults and $US31 to $US33 for children, depending on whether you buy them online or on-site.

The world’s highest outdoor observation deck is 1,821 feet in the air at the top of Dubai’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

“Edge,” a triangular platform at the top of a newly built tower in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighbourhood, is expected to open on March 11, 2020. It will be a 60-second elevator ride to the 7,500-square-foot viewing deck, which extends out 80 feet from the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards, overlooking the New York skyline and the Hudson River.

Courtesy of Related-Oxford An artist’s rendering of what Edge will look like when it’s completed.

Edge will be open seven days a week, year-round from 8:00 a.m. to midnight. A Champagne bar inside on the 100th floor will sell drinks and light bites that visitors can enjoy out onto the sky deck.

Prices to go up to Edge are comparable to those of other observation decks in the city – but it’s the cheapest option for NYC residents

Tickets are on sale now on the Edge website at $US36 for adults. When bought on-site versus online, an adult ticket is $US38. Tickets for children ages 6 to 12 are $US31 online and $US33 on-site, and children 5 and under are free. Special prices are also available for seniors and active and retired members of the US military.

New York City residents, on the other hand, can buy tickets online for $US34, making Edge the most affordable of the city’s major observation decks for adult city dwellers.

Courtesy of Related-Oxford An artist’s rendering of what Edge will look like when it’s completed.

At the Empire State Building, the 86th-floor outdoor observatory is 1,050 feet high and $US38 for adults. A new 102nd-floor observation deck rises 1,250 feet in the air and costs $US58 for a ticket – but it’s enclosed, not open-air. Going to the Top of the Rock at 30 Rockefeller Centre, where the upper decks are 850 feet above street level, is $US38 for adults.

One World Trade Centre’s observatory is 138 feet higher than Edge at 1,268 feet above street level, but it’s indoor-only. Tickets to the top are $US35.

Edge may be the Western Hemisphere’s highest observation deck, but it’s almost 700 feet lower than the highest in the world

The highest outdoor observation deck in the world sits at the top of Dubai’s tallest building. The Burj Khalifa has an outdoor observation deck on the 148th floor, a staggering 1,821 feet in the air.

Reuters/Matthias Seifert Dubai’s Burj Khalifa has an outdoor viewing deck on the 148th floor — the tallest in the world.

According to the Guinness World Records, the highest observation deck in the world rises 1,841 in the air at Shanghai Tower, an office and hotel building in Shanghai, China, that was finished in 2015. But that one is indoor only.

Edge will be unveiled almost a year to the day that Hudson Yards, the $US25 billion development, opened to the public

Since its opening in March 2019, Hudson Yards has become the most expensive neighbourhood in New York City, with a median sale price of almost $US5 million.

Katie Warren/Business Insider Hudson Yards on opening day in March 2019.

The neighbourhood is home to luxury residential towers including 15 Hudson Yards, where the cheapest condo is $US2.6 million, and 35 Hudson Yards, which houses a 60,000-square-foot Equinox Fitness Club, an Equinox hotel, retail spaces, and restaurants, in addition to its high-end residences that start at $US5 million.

