Everyone's Doing Backflips Over This Portable Hard Drive For Macs

Photo: Western Digital

With two 10,000 RPM drives that can store 1 TB of data each, Western Digital’s MyBook VelociRaptor Duo is the sports car of hard drives.It has a gratuitously fast ThunderBolt connection, and anyone working in digital video, design, or 3D rendering will be grateful for the speed.



(Yes, Dropbox is great, but cloud storage just isn’t fast enough yet when you need to do some serious bit-shuffling.)

Incredible performance comes at a price—you’ll pay $899 for this thing. If you need top-of-the-line specs in a hard drive, though, it’s hard to argue with.

