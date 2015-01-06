Western Australia's Heatwave Broke The Internet

Alex Heber
Extreme temperatures in Western Australia this week broke the internet for some iiNet customers.

The ISP reported the heat took out its data centre in Perth on Monday leaving thousands of customers without access to services.

The issue, which was caused by Perth’s extreme 45 degree day on Monday, was resolved late last night.

Monday was Perth’s sixth hottest day on record reaching 44.4C. Today’s forecast is for a top of 36C.

