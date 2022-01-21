Western Australia’s border backflip challenges business leaders, as the AMA chief criticises a ‘failure to prepare’ for Omicron

Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

Western Australia will not lift its long-running hard border restrictions on February 5, Premier Mark McGowan said Thursday.

Businesses are “back in a holding pattern,” Chamber of Commerce and Industry WA CEO Chris Rodwell said.

Australian Medical Association president Dr Omar Khorshid said the government failed to prepare for Omicron.

Members of Australia’s business sector have responded with disappointment and frustration to the news Western Australia will not drop its hard border restrictions on February 5.

In a Thursday night press conference, WA Premier Mark McGowan revealed his government has scrapped plans to end its stonewall border conditions next month, owing to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and fears it could slam the state’s public health system.

It would be “irresponsible and reckless” to allow visitors in without strict quarantine and testing measures in place, McGowan said, pointing to the enormous daily case numbers logged by Victoria and New South Wales.

Some restrictions have been eased, with new leniency for travellers arriving under compassionate grounds. However, the decision will lengthen Australia’s longest and most stringent border lockdown, with no clear plan for a full reopening date.

Hours after the announcement, Chamber of Commerce and Industry WA chief executive officer Chris Rodwell said the decision “puts Western Australian businesses back in a holding pattern, trying to work out when and how to prepare for a reopening”.

WA businesses would have already made operational decisions contingent on the February 5 reopening, Rodwell said, adding that businesses in the education, tourism and events sectors will be particularly hard-hit.

“It is critical the government provide clarity as soon as possible on a new date, as well as the conditions under which businesses should expect to operate,” he said.

“We should not underestimate how difficult this news is to digest for thousands of WA businesses that rely deeply on markets outside of their home state.”

Taking to Sky News on Friday, Australian Industry Group chief executive Innes Willox called the decision “unbelievable”.

“It means that Western Australia is basically going to be left behind as the rest of the country moves forward,” he said.

McGowan’s change of plans suggests National Cabinet agreements “aren’t worth the paper they’re written on,” Willox added.

Similar disappointment came from Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who told “The Today Show” that Western Australians would be “very disappointed” with the decision.

“It is important that we learn to live with the virus,” he said. “That is why the borders should come down and the country should be united as one.”

McGowan said the decision to postpone the full reopening date was based on the latest health advice, using the opportunity to call on the community to get their third vaccine dose, when possible.

That call follows recent reports that the state’s healthcare system is unprepared for a NSW-style Omicron wave, with major Perth hospitals already operating at near-capacity without an onslaught of COVID-19 infections.

Nevertheless, Dr Omar Khorshid, president of the Australian Medical Association, said his relief at the announcement was countenanced by shock and disappointment.

“No doubt public hospitals and General Practice in WA do NOT feel ready for Omicron,” Khorshid tweeted after the announcement, “but also little confidence that anything will change in coming weeks and months.”

The decision should be recognised as a “failure by the [WA Government] to prepare”, he said.

Omicron is here already and it will cause a significant outbreak in WA soon enough. Sticking our head in the sand won’t make it go away. Let’s prepare! — AMA President (@amapresident) January 20, 2022

Opinion remains mixed among the Western Australian community, with responses to the announcement largely split between those who say another postponement will give health professionals breathing room, and those separated from family and work opportunities for nearly two years.

Further decisions regarding the border will be made “in the near future”, McGowan said.

As some Western Australians relish life without the case loads faced by the eastern states, others can’t wait for the bubble to burst.