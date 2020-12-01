Western Australia will open to travellers from NSW and Victoria from December 8

Getty Images

Western Australia will open to travellers from NSW and Victoria from Tuesday, December 8.

This leaves South Australia as the only jurisdiction in Australia which cannot travel to Western Australia.

“I would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding, not just in recent weeks but over the course of the pandemic,” Premier Mark McGowan said.



The great Westralian wall is fallen – well, for the most part.

People from NSW and Victoria will be permitted to to travel to Western Australia from Tuesday December 8 without needing to quarantine for 14 days, Premier Mark McGowan has announced.

McGowan said that, as both states were set to record 28 days without a coronavirus case, the advice from WA public health officials was that both states could be categorised as “very low risk”.

“Fourteen days of self quarantine will no longer be required from December 8, with Victoria and New South Wales falling into line with other Australian jurisdictions except for South Australia,” McGowan said at a press conference at Perth Airport.

South Australia will be the only place in the country whose residents are unable to travel to WA. McGowan warned that those driving from the eastern states to Western Australia would not be able to travel via South Australia without an exemption.

Travellers will have to declare that they have “not knowingly mixed with anyone from South Australia” on arrival, as well as the usual declarations, and – if deemed necessary – a COVID-19 test.

“I know the last eight months have not been easy,” he added.

“I know the border arrangements have put pressure on families and have been hard to comprehend at times.

“As premier of the state I never thought I would bring in state border controls. It definitely has been an extraordinary year.

“I look forward to Western Australians being able to see friends and family from New South Wales and Victoria under our controlled border regime.”

