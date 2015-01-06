Western Australia Is So Hot It Took The Internet Down

Extreme temperatures in Western Australia this week broke the internet for some iiNet customers.

The ISP reported the heat took out its data centre in Perth on Monday leaving thousands of customers without access to services.

Due to record breaking temperatures, iiNet Toolbox, Email and our Corporate Websites are unavailable. Apologies for any inconvenience caused

Some customers outside of WA may be offline due to ongoing issues with heat in our Perth data centre. Updates as we have them.

The issue, which was caused by Perth’s extreme 45 degree day on Monday, was resolved late last night.

We’ve resolved the heat impact in our data centre, and services are back online. Thanks once again for your patience.

Monday was Perth’s sixth hottest day on record reaching 44.4C. Today’s forecast is for a top of 36C.

