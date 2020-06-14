This $70 million private jet terminal looks more like a Colorado ski chalet than it does an airport — take a look inside

Million Air Million Air’s facility at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York.

Million Air HPN is the newest private aviation terminal at Westchester County Airport and arguably the most luxurious.

The 22,000-square-foot facility boasts an Adirondack-style that resembles a ski chalet more so than an airport terminal.

While its main goal is servicing incoming and departing private aircraft and their passengers, the facility offers extras such as a Starbucks Coffee bar and a golf simulator.

This airport terminal is worth arriving 90 minutes early for but to access it, you’ll have to be arriving or departing on a private plane.

Million Air is one of the largest operators of private aviation terminals in the country, offering a luxurious alternative to the crowded commercial terminals used by the airlines. Known as fixed-based operators, facilities like the ones operated by Million Air can be found at nearly every airport in the world.

Even the largest airports like New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport have at least one but they’re more prominent at executive airports that cater to private flyers. Westchester County Airport, the second-busiest airport for private traffic, has five of them.

The newest terminal at the small airport that’s located just 30 miles from Manhattan is Million Air HPN, having just recently been opened in 2019. The 22,000-square-foot facility is the epitome of luxury and passengers arriving for their flights might think they have just arrived at the chalet of a ski resort in Colorado rather than an airport terminal in White Plains, New York.

Take a look inside Million Air HPN.

Million Air’s new facility is located at Westchester County Airport, one of the primary executive airports serving New York City.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York.

As the second-busiest airport for private aviation traffic in the country, most facilities at the airport cater to private jets with a small airline contingent at the main terminal.

cmarcus/Getty Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York.

Million Air’s facility opened in February 2019, marking the fifth fixed-based operator facility at the White Plains airport.

Million Air Million Air’s facility at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York.

Source: Million Air

Designed in the classic Adirondack-style associated with New York state, the facility features unique features for an airport terminal such as stone fireplaces, high-vaulted ceilings, and rustic chandeliers.

Million Air Million Air’s facility at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York.

Source: Million Air

After getting dropped off or valeting a car in the near-7,000-square-foot indoor carport, passengers are greeted with a fully-staffed Starbucks Coffee bar.

Million Air Million Air’s facility at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York.

Source: Million Air

The great room is the centrepiece of the facility with couches, chairs, tables, and one of the six fireplaces in the terminal.

Million Air Million Air’s facility at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York.

Source: Million Air

The space’s high ceilings and large windows create an open atmosphere for guests as they prepare to board their aircraft.

Million Air Million Air’s facility at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York.

Million Air had resort-style in mind when designing the terminal and also focused on offering group seating sections for numerous passengers on the same aircraft to relax before departure.

Million Air Million Air’s facility at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York.

Source: Million Air

The second floor is also home to more conference rooms, tenant offices, and more seating areas.

Million Air Million Air’s facility at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York.

Source: Million Air and Aviation International News

The facility also offers three conference rooms for patrons to have meetings, ideal for business groups flying out for an important meeting.

Million Air Million Air’s facility at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York.

Source: Million Air

Jet setters can also practice their backswing in the golf simulator, featuring an artificial green that takes up an entire room on the terminal’s second floor.

Million Air Million Air’s facility at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York.

Source: Million Air

Adjacent to the main building is a large 50,400-square-foot hangar with heated floors that can accommodate an aircraft as large as a Gulfstream G650ER.

Million Air Million Air’s facility at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York.

Source: Million Air

Hangars are one of the largest money-makers for private terminals as operators use them extensively during the winter to avoid having to de-ice, a hefty expense.

Million Air Million Air’s facility at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York.

Building the facility came at a cost of over $US70 million, an investment that will be repaid by collecting fuel, parking, and tenant fees while it remains in operations.

Million Air Million Air’s facility at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York.

Source: Million Air

Over 25,000 pounds of stone were involved in the building’s construction, which took 20 months to complete.

Million Air Million Air’s facility at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York.

Source: Aviation International News

