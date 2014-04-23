Russell Westbrook And Kevin Durant Are The Best Thing About The NBA Playoffs, In 3 GIFs

The thrill of Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant is not the thrill of perfect team basketball, it’s the thrill of two exceptional individuals doing things that no one else can do on a basketball court.

You get the sense that these are Westbrook and Durant’s playoffs.

Durant is coming off one of the best offensive seasons in league history, and Westbrook is fully healthy after a series of knee injuries that ended his playoffs last year.

OKC was ahead of schedule when they made it to the 2012 Finals. Now they are fully matured. The incubation phase is over, and the team that was so patiently built over the last half-decade has been released into the wild in its final state.

There are more beautiful teams in the NBA than the Oklahoma City Thunder. There are teams that share the ball and prod the defence for weaknesses before blowing them away with efficiency.

But no team is as fun to watch as OKC, and Westbrook and Durant are the reason why.

Here are 3 GIFs of Westbrook and Durant doing absurd things in their first-round series against Memphis (which is tied at 1-1).

1. Durant completes a four-point play while falling out of bounds and getting fouled:

2. Westbrook dunks with his wrist, nearly breaks the rim off:

3. Westbrook grabs a rebound and throws a pass in one motion. Durant catches a pass and dunks in one motion:

