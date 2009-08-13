"West Wing" Creator Explains Why He's Making The Facebook Movie (CLIP)

“West Wing” and The American President creator Aaron Sorkin says he read three pages of a 15 page summary of Ben Mezerich’s book about the founding of Facebook before deciding, yes, he’d write the script for a movie based on the book.



“If you asked me why did I say yes, I’m not sure that I could give you a clear answer. But it’s the fastest I’ve ever said yes to anything,” Aaron said in an interview with Making Of.

Watch:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.