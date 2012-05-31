The 8 Most Preposterous Things From Wes Welker And His Bikini Model Fiancee's Wedding Registry

Photo: @WesWelker

Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker and former Hooters model Anna Burns are getting married.The couple’s gift registry is up on Williams-Sonoma, and there are some cutting-edge items on there that we never knew existed.



We aren’t exactly sure why you’d need a cookbook of only ice pop recipes, or a “spoontula.”

But these are the wild kitchen items you ask for when you’re rich and famous.

