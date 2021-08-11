A college in West Virginia will charge students a $750 fee if they’re unvaccinated this fall

- West Virginia Weslyan University will charge unvaccinated students a $750 fee this fall.
- Students who get COVID-19 and have to quarantine on campus will have to pay $250 to help pay for facilities and testing.
- Students must provide proof of at least one vaccination by Sept. 7.
West Virginia Wesleyan College announced it will charge all students who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 a fee of $750 upon return to campus this fall, CBS News reported Tuesday.
Additionally, all students who contract COVID-19 will have to pay $250 for on-campus accommodations if they cannot quarantine somewhere off-campus to help pay for facilities and testing.
Students must submit proof of having their first shot by September 7 to avoid the fee, the college said on its website.
