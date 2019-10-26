Inside West Virginia University's haunted clock tower, where students say they hear the tortured moos of a cow slaughtered in a prank gone wrong

Olivia Miller Casey Johnson is a senior at West Virginia University majoring in computer science.

A campus legend at West Virginia University claims that one of the school’s oldest buildings, the Woodburn Hall clock tower, is haunted.

According to the legend, a group of students in the 1870s stole a cow from a farm and led it up to the top of the Woodburn clock tower as a prank.

The prank had gone off well, but the students hadn’t planned how to get the cow down. The cow refused to walk down the stairs and the students were forced to kill it.

The tower is locked off to the public. But students claim they can occasionally hear tortured mooing coming from its insides.

Armed with a camera and a dose of courage, West Virginia University computer science major Casey Johnson gained access to the tower and scavenged for clues.

Every school has its secrets. At West Virginia University, one of the campus’s oldest buildings has been shut off from the public. Some students who walk past it swear they hear a ghost.

West Virginia University, located in Morgantown, was founded in 1867, immediately following the fall of the Confederacy at the end of the US civil war. Not long after, in the 1870s, a college prank gone horribly wrong supposedly occurred in its Woodburn Hall clock tower. It still haunts the campus to this day.

Legend has it that some of the school’s first students took a cow from a farm owned by the university and lead it up to the top of the tower for the whole student body to see.

The students, not knowing that cows can’t walk down stairs, didn’t plan how to get it down. According to the legend, they were then forced to kill the cow, chops up its body, and walk down the pieces from the tower one by one.

The clock tower is boarded up and off-limits the public. But rumour has it that students walking by can still hear the cow’s haunted mooing.

Insider reached out to a West Virginia University student to find out just what’s going on in the school’s haunted tower. Armed with a camera and a fair dose of courage, West Virginia University senior and computer science major Casey Johnson gained access to the tower and scavenged for clues.

Opened in 1876, Woodburn Hall is the second-oldest building at West Virginia University.

Casey Johnson A view from outside the West Virginia University clock tower.

Students have sought access to this illustrious tower for over a century, but the clock tower remains locked to the public to this day.

With West Virginia University’s permission, Johnson was allowed in to take photos for Insider.

Situated on a hill, few have seen what lies inside these windows. While Morgantown continues to change and grow, 150 years of secrets are encapsulated in Woodburn Hall.

Casey Johnson A view of Morgantown from inside the Woodburn clock tower.

Woodburn Hall is “the” iconic building at West Virginia University.

Olivia Miller Every West Virginia university students knows about Woodburn but few have ever set foot inside.

Little has been changed or replaced since Woodburn Hall’s construction.

Casey Johnson Much of the Woodburn Hall interior has remained the same since it was built.

Parts of the tower seem completely untouched since the 1800s.

Casey Johnson Parts of the building have been left completely untouched.

The WVU Evansdale campus lies in the distance beyond the Monongahela River.

Olivia Miller A view of the Monongahela River and WVU campus from withing the tower.

The stairs leading to the clock tower are narrow and abnormal. Legend has it, students in the 1800s once led a cow into the tower in the night.

Casey Johnson These are the stairs the students led the cow up before its demise.

Everything seemed to be going well for the late 19th century students. They had stolen the cow and pulled off the prank without a hitch. But there was one problem: the students hadn’t planned how to get the cow down.

Casey Johnson Cows have difficulty walking down stairs and these were far too steep.

Unable to be coerced back down these stairs, it’s believed the cow was slaughtered inside the tower. Could these rickety boards have once supported the weight of a cow?

Casey Johnson A view of the eerie wooden floors in the Woodburn clock tower.

As the night wore on and the clock tower kept banging. The students made a choice. According to legend, they killed the cow. The students then carved up the slaughtered cow and took walked the pieces down the tower’s winding staircase one by one.

Olivia Miller A glimpse at the inside of the haunted Woodburn clock tower.

Despite being closed and locked, hundreds of signatures dating back to the 1800s line the clock tower’s walls. Almost every square inch of space is filled with signatures.

Casey Johnson Some students have made their way up the tower over the decades and written notes.

It is unclear whether the cow was trapped in the bell tower or the clock tower, though it is said that faint mooing can sometimes be heard when the Woodburn bells ring every hour.

Casey Johnson A view of the Woodburn bell tower from within the clock tower.

It’s still unclear exactly whose signatures line the tower’s walls. The university has recently begun a project where they are trying to compile a list of every person who’s signed their name on the walls.

Olivia Miller Many of the names signed on the walls are filled with mysteries.

