West Virginia declares state of emergency after massive train explosion

AP Photo/John Raby A fire burns Monday, Feb. 16, 2015, after a train derailment near Charleston, W.Va. Nearby residents were told to evacuate as state emergency response and environmental officials headed to the scene.

The governor of West Virginia declared a state of emergency Monday evening after a freight train carrying crude oil derailed Monday afternoon in Fayette County and exploded into flames.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The CSX-owned train is leaking crude oil into the Kanawha River, West Virginia Public Safety spokesman Lawrence Messina said.

Messina said at least one and possibly more tanker cars went into the river. He also said the derailment caused a house to catch fire.

The U.S. Transportation Department is weighing tougher safety regulations for rail shipments of crude, which can ignite and result in huge fireballs.

