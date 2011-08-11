The West Virginia Mountaineers Are Holding Open Tryouts For A Quarterback

West Virginia has junior Geno Smith at quarterback, but that pretty much completes their lineup, and head coach Dana Holgorsen is worried. If injury prone Smith goes down, the mountaineers have a true freshman, that’s it.



“We’re trying. We’re calling everybody in the world. I don’t have an answer for you. It’s a terrible situation that we’re trying to work out. We’re looking at junior colleges, prep schools, wherever we can think of,” Holgorsen told the Charleston Gazette.

So Holgorsen is reaching out and holding open tryouts on August 22. The team holds walk-on tryouts every year, but this year, they’re putting much more of an emphasis on it and sent out an email blast to the entire student body.

