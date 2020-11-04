Donald Trump is projected to win West Virginia, per Decision Desk HQ.

West Virginia has voted for a Republican president in each of the last five elections.

Four of the five members of West Virginia’s delegation in Congress are Republican.

The state possesses five electoral votes in total.

West Virginia has voted Republican in each of the last five presidential elections. There are no major down-ballot races in the House, but there are competitive races in the Senate, attorney general, and at the gubernatorial level.

The state’s congressional delegation is firmly Republican: Four out of its five seats in Congress are currently held by Republicans. Additionally, both houses of the state legislature and the gubernatorial seat are also held by Republicans. West Virginia has five electoral votes and was not believed by analysts to be competitive.

