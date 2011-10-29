It's Official, West Virginia University Is The Newest Member Of The Big 12

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Earlier this week the Mountaineers thought they were headed for the Big 12.But after a meeting Tuesday night, Big 12 officials were considering taking Louisville instead. A source told the NYT, that right now it’s a 50-50 between West Virginia and Louisville.



Now, the Big 12 has made its final decision, and accepted West Virginia as its newest member, according to Brett McMurphy of CBS.

This leaves the Big East with only five football teams, and even less of a chance for a renewal of its automatic BCS bowl bid.

