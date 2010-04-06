Six Dead, Dozens Trapped In West Virginia Coal Mine Disaster

Six are reported dead and dozens are trapped in a Raleigh County West Virginia coal mine.



Shares of Massey Energy (MEE) — the owner of the Performance Coal Co. mine — are down over 4% after hours.

The last major mining disaster in the country was in 2006, when 13 were trapped and 12 were killed at the Sago Mine, also in West Virginia. The miners were trapped for two days. One survived.

That event prompted new regulations, including the establishment of a new emergency response team in West Virginia.

It also resulted in various settlements paid out by International Coal Group and others. No financial terms have been disclosed.

This particular mine has been targeted by environmentalists angry over the practice of so-called mountaintop removal mining. This is what it looks like, via the Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition:

Photo: www.ohvec.org

Here’s what’s on the front page of Massey Energy’s homepage right now:

Photo: MasseryEnergyco.com

Here’s where Raleigh County, West Virginia is in the state:

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

