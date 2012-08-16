Judge Who Went Ballistic On A Pastor Is 'Infuriated' By Ethics Complaint

Rev. Arthur Hage, from the video capturing Judge William Watkins screaming at him

A Putnam County, W. Va. judge, caught on tape in May bellowing at a pastor during a divorce hearing is now enraged over an ethics complaint filed against him.Judge William Watkins, who was upset that a picture of his home appeared in an article after Rev. Arthur Hage spoke to a reporter, is now facing an ethics complaint for allegedly failing to keep up with his work load, the Sunday Gazette-Mail reported Saturday.



“I’m still embarrassed about my tirade against Pastor Hage,” Watkins told the Gazette-Mail. “I come across like a lunatic.”

Watkins, who is the only family court judge in Putnam County, claims he has up to 40 hearings a day and needs help with the “overwhelming” caseload, according to the Gazette-Mail.

“This is really about caseloads,” Watkins told the Gazette-Mail. “To say that I’ve been unethical is just infuriating.”

In 2009, Watkins reportedly sent a letter to officials saying that he and his staff did not have enough time to deal with all the cases.

“Their answer was ‘do you need more training?’ No, we don’t need training, [my staff] is great at what they do, it’s just we’re killing them,” Watkins told the Gazette-Mail.

Here is the video of Watkins screaming at Hage:

