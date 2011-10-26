The West Virginia Mountaineers Are Heading To The Big 12

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In another blow to the Big East, it looks like West Virginia is heading to the Big 12, according to the NYT’s Pete Thamel.A person with “direct knowledge of the situation,” told Thamel West Virginia applied and were accepted to the league, leaving only legal issues to work out before it’s official.



This leaves the Big East with only five football teams, and even less of a chance for a renewal of its automatic BCS bowl bid.

WVU will replace Missouri, who will almost inevitably move to the SEC.

