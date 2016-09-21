West Virginia has taken a huge shot at the maker of EpiPen

West Virginia is accusing Mylan, the maker of the EpiPen, a life-saving autoinjector used to treat severe allergic reactions, of Medicaid fraud.

Specifically, it’s accusing the company of inflating the price of the EpiPen 500%.

The price of the EpiPen (currently $608) caused national outrage earlier this year. Mylan purchased the drug back in 2007 when it cost $100.

That price increase has angered Washington and sent the company’s stock plummeting. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Maryland) requested a hearing to be held on Wednesday.

The CEO of Mylan, Heather Bresch, is the daughter of West Virginia Senator John Manchin. Obviously that hasn’t saved her company from scrutiny, and shortly after the EpiPen pricing scandal began Manchin said that what she did “should be illegal.”

More on this as we have it.

