HOUSE OF THE DAY: Developers Transformed A 10-Unit Townhouse Into A Gorgeous $21 Million Mansion

A West Village townhouse that just underwent a painstaking renovation has sold for $US21 million.

That’s nearly double what a development company paid for it in 2012, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The landmark house transformed from a 10-unit townhouse into a stunning single-family home.

Now updated with new wood floors, windows, a garden, an elevator, and central air, the 1880s townhouse looks nowhere near its true age.

For its sale, the apartment was staged by Cheryl Eisen of Interior Marketing Group.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.