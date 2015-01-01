HOUSE OF THE DAY: Developers Transformed A 10-Unit Townhouse Into A Gorgeous $21 Million Mansion

A West Village townhouse that just underwent a painstaking renovation has sold for $US21 million.
That’s nearly double what a development company paid for it in 2012, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The landmark house transformed from a 10-unit townhouse into a stunning single-family home.
Now updated with new wood floors, windows, a garden, an elevator, and central air, the 1880s townhouse looks nowhere near its true age.
For its sale, the apartment was staged by Cheryl Eisen of Interior Marketing Group.
Meet 79 Horatio Street, a gorgeous six-level townhouse nestled in the heart of New York City's most desirable neighbourhood: the West Village.
The house was restored completely after a developer bought it in 2012 for only $10.45 million. The developer renovated the interior and converted it from 10 apartments back into a single-family home, as it was originally.
Oak hardwood floors have been installed throughout the entire house. A seven-zone climate control system has also been installed.
A lavish formal dining room sits one floor up from the kitchen. An elevator has been installed to make going up and down the floors easier -- even to the climate-controlled wine cellar.
The master suite takes up an entire floor, with his and hers dressing rooms and a large dressing area.
The master bathroom has everything you could ever want, including a sit-down shower with a ceiling-mounted rainfall shower head and a huge ceramic standalone tub.
The roof has amazing views of Lower Manhattan and the High Line in the Meatpacking District. The mysterious buyer who now owns this $21 million townhouse is very lucky.
