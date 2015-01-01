HOUSE OF THE DAY: Developers Transformed A 10-Unit Townhouse Into A Gorgeous $21 Million Mansion

Dennis Green
A West Village townhouse that just underwent a painstaking renovation has sold for $US21 million.

That’s nearly double what a development company paid for it in 2012, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The landmark house transformed from a 10-unit townhouse into a stunning single-family home.

Now updated with new wood floors, windows, a garden, an elevator, and central air, the 1880s townhouse looks nowhere near its true age.

For its sale, the apartment was staged by Cheryl Eisen of Interior Marketing Group.

Meet 79 Horatio Street, a gorgeous six-level townhouse nestled in the heart of New York City's most desirable neighbourhood: the West Village.

The house was restored completely after a developer bought it in 2012 for only $10.45 million. The developer renovated the interior and converted it from 10 apartments back into a single-family home, as it was originally.

The six floors add up to a huge amount of living space with six bedrooms and 7,100 square feet.

Oak hardwood floors have been installed throughout the entire house. A seven-zone climate control system has also been installed.

The kitchen on the first level has also been completely renovated and remodeled.

It opens up via a 'movable glass wall' to a bi-level backyard terrace and patio.

A lavish formal dining room sits one floor up from the kitchen. An elevator has been installed to make going up and down the floors easier -- even to the climate-controlled wine cellar.

The house has plenty of multi-purpose living space that is perfect for entertaining.

Even the bedrooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, with full view of the tree-lined street below.

Each bedroom also has an en-suite bathroom.

The master suite takes up an entire floor, with his and hers dressing rooms and a large dressing area.

The master bathroom has everything you could ever want, including a sit-down shower with a ceiling-mounted rainfall shower head and a huge ceramic standalone tub.

The roof has amazing views of Lower Manhattan and the High Line in the Meatpacking District. The mysterious buyer who now owns this $21 million townhouse is very lucky.

