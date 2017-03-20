West Tigers just sacked coach Jason Taylor

The exit’s this way… outgoing Tigers coach Jason Taylor. Photo by Matt Blyth/Getty Images

Jason Taylor is gone as coach of the struggling West Tigers.

Taylor was originally appointed coach for three years in 2015, but after the side was smashed 46-6 by Canberra on the weekend, following a 36-2 loss to Penrith the week before, the board decided today it was the end for JT just three rounds into the season.

Wests Tigers chair Marina Go said it was not an easy decision.

“Jason has overseen significant change within the Club over the past two seasons and we thank him for his efforts,” she said.

“Our position has always been to make sure that the Head Coach’s contract is tied to performance and that hasn’t changed.

“This is a challenging time for the Club and Jason and we ask that we are given time to work through this process with Jason.”

Wests Tigers assistant coach Andrew Webster has been appointed interim head coach, having returned to the club this season from the New Zealand Warriors.

