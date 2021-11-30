The cast of ‘West Side Story’ dazzled on the red carpet at the film’s world premiere. Meet the stars and see who they’re playing.
Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story” had its world premiere on November 29 in NYC.
Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort step into the starring roles of star-crossed lovers Maria and Tony.
Writer Tony Kushner created the role of Valentina for Rita Moreno, who played Anita in the 1961 film.
Rachel Zegler stars as María.
Ansel Elgort is Tony.
Writer Tony Kushner created the new role of Valentina for Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for playing Anita in the original film.
Ariana DeBose succeeds Moreno as Anita.
David Alvarez is Bernardo, the leader of the Sharks.
Mike Faist plays Riff, Tony’s best friend and the leader of the Jets.
Brian d’Arcy James steps into the role of Officer Krupke.
Corey Stoll plays Lieutenant Schrank in the remake.
Josh Andres Rivera is Chino.
Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg directed the remake of “West Side Story.”
“West Side Story” is getting rave reviews from critics.
The remake of “West Side Story” will premiere in theaters on December 10, 2021 — 60 years after the first film was released.