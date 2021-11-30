Search

The cast of ‘West Side Story’ dazzled on the red carpet at the film’s world premiere. Meet the stars and see who they’re playing.

Esme Mazzeo
Cast of 'West Side Story' with Steven Spielberg
The stars of ‘West Side Story’ pose with Steven Spielberg. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios
  • Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story” had its world premiere on November 29 in NYC.
  • Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort step into the starring roles of star-crossed lovers Maria and Tony.
  • Writer Tony Kushner created the role of Valentina for Rita Moreno, who played Anita in the 1961 film.
Rachel Zegler stars as María.
Rachel Zegler wearing a gown.
Rachel Zegler attends the New York premiere of ‘West Side Story’ on November 29, 2021. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios
Ansel Elgort is Tony.
Ansel Elgort wearing a bowtie.
Ansel Elgort attends the New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios
Writer Tony Kushner created the new role of Valentina for Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for playing Anita in the original film.
Rita Moreno in a black gown.
Rita Moreno attends the New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios
Ariana DeBose succeeds Moreno as Anita.
Ariana DeBose steps into Rita Moreno's iconic shoes as Anita.
Ariana DeBose attends the New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios
David Alvarez is Bernardo, the leader of the Sharks.
David Alvarez in a red suit.
David Alvarez attends the New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios.
Mike Faist plays Riff, Tony’s best friend and the leader of the Jets.
Mike Faist on the 'West Side Story' premiere red carpet
Mike Faist attends the New York premiere of ‘West Side Story’ on November 29, 2021 in New York City. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios
Brian d’Arcy James steps into the role of Officer Krupke.
Brian d'Arcy James
Brian d’Arcy James attends the ‘West Side Story’ New York Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 29, 2021. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Corey Stoll plays Lieutenant Schrank in the remake.
Corey Stoll at the 'West Side Story' premiere
Corey Stoll and his wife, Nadia Bowers, attend the New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021 in New York City. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios
Josh Andres Rivera is Chino.
Josh Andres Rivera
Josh Andres Rivera at the ‘West Side Story’ New York Premiere on November 29, 2021. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg directed the remake of “West Side Story.”
Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg speaks during the New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios
“West Side Story” is getting rave reviews from critics.
Ariana DeBose, Steven Spielberg, Rachel Zegler
Spielberg with the leading ladies of ‘West Side Story.’ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios.
The remake of “West Side Story” will premiere in theaters on December 10, 2021 — 60 years after the first film was released.
