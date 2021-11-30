The cast of ‘West Side Story’ dazzled on the red carpet at the film’s world premiere. Meet the stars and see who they’re playing.

Rachel Zegler stars as María. Rachel Zegler attends the New York premiere of ‘West Side Story’ on November 29, 2021. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

Ansel Elgort is Tony. Ansel Elgort attends the New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

Writer Tony Kushner created the new role of Valentina for Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for playing Anita in the original film. Rita Moreno attends the New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

Ariana DeBose succeeds Moreno as Anita. Ariana DeBose attends the New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

David Alvarez is Bernardo, the leader of the Sharks. David Alvarez attends the New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios.

Mike Faist plays Riff, Tony’s best friend and the leader of the Jets. Mike Faist attends the New York premiere of ‘West Side Story’ on November 29, 2021 in New York City. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

Brian d’Arcy James steps into the role of Officer Krupke. Brian d’Arcy James attends the ‘West Side Story’ New York Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 29, 2021. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Corey Stoll plays Lieutenant Schrank in the remake. Corey Stoll and his wife, Nadia Bowers, attend the New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021 in New York City. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

Josh Andres Rivera is Chino. Josh Andres Rivera at the ‘West Side Story’ New York Premiere on November 29, 2021. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg directed the remake of “West Side Story.” Steven Spielberg speaks during the New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

“West Side Story” is getting rave reviews from critics. Spielberg with the leading ladies of ‘West Side Story.’ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios.