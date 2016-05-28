Everyone needs to watch this amazing play from West Point's softball team

In an amazing play, Kasey McCravey of the Army’s West Point softball team jumped over Lehigh University’s catcher to score in the Patriot League semifinals.

McCravey hails from Scottsdale, Arizona, and is a Kinesiology major in her junior year.

Go Army.



via GIPHY

Here’s the full play:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

