Meet The Future Leaders Of America's Military [VIDEO]

This weekend, the young men and women of the United States Military Academy at West Point will be graduating. For four years they have been groomed to be the new leaders of the U.S. Army. Once they leave West Point, they will begin their journey in taking over that enormous responsibility.



We recently visited West Point to talk to some young men and women who may indeed take on that role, the leaders of this year’s graduating class. Meet them below:

Name: Brandon Whittington

Age: 23

Home Town: El Paso, Texas

Rank At West Point: First Captain



Name: Sara Roger

Age: 22

Home Town: El Paso, Texas

Rank At West Point: Command Sergeant Major



Name: Christopher Bolin

Age: 22

Home Town: Orlando, Florida

Rank At West Point: Brigade Operations Officer



Name: Bill OWens III

Age: 23

Home Town: West Virginia

Rank At West Point: Command Sergeant Major



