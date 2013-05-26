Meet The Future Leaders Of America's Military [VIDEO]

This weekend, the young men and women of the United States Military Academy at West Point will be graduating. For four years they have been groomed to be the new leaders of the U.S. Army. Once they leave West Point, they will begin their journey in taking over that enormous responsibility.
We recently visited West Point to talk to some young men and women who may indeed take on that role, the leaders of this year’s graduating class. Meet them below:
Name: Brandon Whittington
Age: 23
Home Town: El Paso, Texas
Rank At West Point: First Captain
Name: Sara Roger
Age: 22
Home Town: El Paso, Texas
Rank At West Point: Command Sergeant Major
Name: Christopher Bolin
Age: 22
Home Town: Orlando, Florida
Rank At West Point: Brigade Operations Officer
Name: Bill OWens III
Age: 23
Home Town: West Virginia
Rank At West Point: Command Sergeant Major
