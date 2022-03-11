6 people including at least one West Point cadet were taken to the hospital in Florida after overdosing on fentanyl-laced cocaine

In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, Leah Hill, a behavioral health fellow with the Baltimore City Health Department, displays a sample of Narcan nasal spray. Patrick Semansky/AP

Four people went into cardiac arrest after ingesting fentanyl-laced cocaine on spring break in Florida.

Two others became ill after being exposed after performing CPR, the Associated Press reported.

At least two of the spring breakers at the Airbnb house were West Point cadets.

Six people on spring break, including at least one West Point cadet, were taken to hospitals in Wilton Manor, Florida, on Thursday after either ingesting fentanyl-laced cocaine or coming into contact with it, several outlets reported.

The US Military Academy told the Associated Press that at least two of their cadets including a football player were involved in the incident at Airbnb vacation rental. One was hospitalized the other was not.

CBS Miami reported that four people went into cardiac arrest after ingesting the drug. Two others were exposed while performing CPR and became ill.

In a statement on Friday, West Point said officials are “aware of the situation involving West Point cadets, which occurred Thursday night in the community of Wilton Manors,” the AP reported.

Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Gollan told the AP that one person was released, one was in good condition, two were in stable condition, and two others were in critical condition and on ventilators.

The Centers for Disease Control found that fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that’s 100 times more potent than morphine, played a role in the record number of drug overdoses through the pandemic, Insider’s Naina Bhardwaj previously reported.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) told Insider that fentanyl has been found “mixed with many other drugs,” including heroin and cocaine.

NIDA said those buying drugs usually don’t know they’re laced with fentanyl.

Gollan told the AP that paramedics that arrived administered naloxone, an opioid-overdose-reversing drug.

West Point, the Wilton Manor Police Department, and Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

On Thursday, the Wilton Manor Police Department released a message on their social media accounts to “warn spring breakers about the dangers of using illicit drugs & to avoid mixing drugs with alcohol or other forms of drugs.”

“Protect yourself from the dangers of Fentanyl,” the department said.