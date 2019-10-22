A West Point cadet and his M4 rifle have been missing for three days

AP Photo/Julius Constantine Motal West Point cadets hold their caps on their laps during graduation ceremonies at the United States Military Academy in May 2019.

A West Point cadet went missing with an M4 rifle on Friday, officials from the military academy said.

Officials said in a press release that the cadet, a member of the class of 2021, is not believed to be a threat to the public, but could be a threat to himself.

He was last seen on Friday around 5:30 p.m. on West Point grounds. He was reported missing when he failed to report for a road march in a military skills competition.

A cadet at West Point has gone missing with an M4 rifle, officials from the military academy said.

Officials said in a press release that the cadet, a member of the class of 2021, is not believed to be a threat to the public, but could be a threat to himself. He is not believed to have any magazines or ammunition.

The cadet has not been publicly named.

He was last seen on Friday around 5:30 p.m. on West Point grounds. He was reported missing when he failed to report for a road march in a military skills competition.

“Cadets immediately started to search for their teammate,” the statement said. “After initial efforts were unsuccessful in locating the cadet, military police began a search of the installation at approximately 1 a.m. on the morning of Oct. 19 and continued throughout the day.”



Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, 60th Superintendent US Military Academy, thanked local and state law enforcement agencies and emergency services for helping in the search.

“We will continue to search with all means possible, on and off West Point. Safely locating the cadet remains our focus and number one priority,” he said in a statement.

West Point is operating under normal conditions with an increased protection status, officials said. Military police will patrol sporting events and across the academy grounds, as well as assist in finding the cadet.

Anyone with information about the missing cadet has been asked to call the West Point Military Police at (845)938-3333.

