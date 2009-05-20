West Palm Beach STUNNED We realised How Depressing It Is

The city of West Palm Beach is stunned that it came in at #7 on our list of the Most Depressing Cities in America.



Local affiliate CBS12 can’t believe the city is on a list that includes Detroit and Yuma, AZ.

The Palm Beach Post thinks we ignored their beautiful Palm trees, and wondered if perhaps we were commenting on “the grotesque fish lips and silcone-stuffed chests of half the female population.” (their words, seriously).

But is it really that surprising that Condoville, FL and ground zero of Bernie Madoff’s scamming activities would make the list?

Meanwhile, here’s CBS12’s other top headlines form this morning:

Port St. Lucie man charged with leaving toddler in hot car

Priest wants out of jail

Husband arrested for killing his family

Scorched historic home won’t be torn down, says owner

‘We are not out of the woods’ with new flu, CDC warns

La. 8th-grader detailed shooting in ‘deadly diary’

EPA: Analysis finds suspect materials in drywall

Woman, 78, allegedly beats husband over old affair

Rain gives West Palm water reprieve– indirectly

Life sentence for young man who raped girl, left her to die

Peoples Gas rates going up $2.82 a month in Fla.

Yes, we can see why they’re so shocked at being named to the list.

(Also, for what it’s worth our favourite headline of those is: “Rain gives West Palm water reprieve– indirectly”. It’s the indirectly part that tickles us so much.

