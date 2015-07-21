A rare beachfront estate in West Maui with a completely feng shui design just got a $4 million price chop

Halealii.comBaby blue beamer sold separately.
One of Maui’s most incredible private estates just got a $US4 million price cut.
Called “Hale Ali’i,” the now-$US19.95 million property is one of only four beachfront estates in West Maui — and it’s housed within the area’s only privately gated community.
According to the listing, Hale Ali’i has served as a vacation home for several “A-list celebs.” It also features a meticulous feng shui design and a backyard that opens to the peaceful shores of Oneola Bay. Damien Zanolini of Coldwell Banker Island Properties holds the listing.
Keep scrolling for an inside-out tour of this dreamy Hawaiian paradise.
The two-story home sits on .7 acres and has 7,475 square-foot of living area, with tons of outdoor lounging space. Its Oneloa Bay location affords fabulous snorkelling.
Since the estate is part of a resort community, there's a complimentary shuttle that runs to local five-star restaurants, beaches, shops, and hiking trails.
Down on the first floor, there's a living area, family room, and soundproof media room, which looks out onto the home's tropical garden.
The bottom of the pool is covered with ocean blue tiles, so you never forget that the ocean is a few steps away.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.