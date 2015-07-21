A rare beachfront estate in West Maui with a completely feng shui design just got a $4 million price chop

Halealii.com Baby blue beamer sold separately.

One of Maui’s most incredible private estates just got a $US4 million price cut.

Called “Hale Ali’i,” the now-$US19.95 million property is one of only four beachfront estates in West Maui — and it’s housed within the area’s only privately gated community.

According to the listing, Hale Ali’i has served as a vacation home for several “A-list celebs.” It also features a meticulous feng shui design and a backyard that opens to the peaceful shores of Oneola Bay. Damien Zanolini of Coldwell Banker Island Properties holds the listing.

Keep scrolling for an inside-out tour of this dreamy Hawaiian paradise.

The two-story home sits on .7 acres and has 7,475 square-foot of living area, with tons of outdoor lounging space. Its Oneloa Bay location affords fabulous snorkelling. Since the estate is part of a resort community, there's a complimentary shuttle that runs to local five-star restaurants, beaches, shops, and hiking trails. Pocket sliding doors in the living room let in all that glorious bay breeze. The kitchen features a walk-in pantry and plenty of sunlight. The spacious dining room also features pocket sliding doors and leafy green surroundings. An infinity edge pool makes lunch on the lanai feel like lunch on the beach. The four bedroom house packs two guest suites, each with its own private bathroom. Sliding doors and a wraparound terrace tell you that you're in the primary master suite. As does the spa-like master suite bathroom. Which is outfitted with an open shower area. A second master suite features a single covered patio and plenty of windows. Across from the primary master suite's walk-in closet is a small office area. Down on the first floor, there's a living area, family room, and soundproof media room, which looks out onto the home's tropical garden. Don't have enough cars to fill your five-car garage? Turn a portion of it into a home gym. The expansive barbecue area is just off the living room, outside of those sliding pocket doors. The bottom of the pool is covered with ocean blue tiles, so you never forget that the ocean is a few steps away. A private backyard gate leads out to the sparsely populated Oneloa Beach. The sunset views are absolutely priceless.

