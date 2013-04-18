Exploded Texas fertiliser Plant Was Across The Street From The Local High School





The West fertiliser Co. plant that exploded on Wednesday night was in the middle of a a small Texas town.

West, Texas is a town with a population of 2,674 people. Of this small population, more than 100 were injured and 5 to 15 killed in the massive explosion.

As you can see from the map above, the fertiliser plant was right across the street from West High School. Thankfully, the explosion happened at 7:53 PM, when the school would not normally be in session.

An ammonia smell coming from the plant, which is owned by Adair Grain Inc., was investigated in 2006/2007. The plant agreed to limit tank levels “to ensure maintainable pressure levels” and reduce possible emissions. Texas officials concluded that emissions from the plant would not pose a danger, according to Dallas News.

Read the latest news here >

See photos of the damage here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.