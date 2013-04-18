Exploded Texas fertiliser Plant Was Across The Street From The Local High School

Gus Lubin
west texas

 

The West fertiliser Co. plant that exploded on Wednesday night was in the middle of a a small Texas town.

West, Texas is a town with a population of 2,674 people. Of this small population, more than 100 were injured and 5 to 15 killed in the massive explosion.

As you can see from the map above, the fertiliser plant was right across the street from West High School. Thankfully, the explosion happened at 7:53 PM, when the school would not normally be in session.

An ammonia smell coming from the plant, which is owned by Adair Grain Inc., was investigated in 2006/2007. The plant agreed to limit tank levels “to ensure maintainable pressure levels” and reduce possible emissions. Texas officials concluded that emissions from the plant would not pose a danger, according to Dallas News. 

