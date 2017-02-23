West Elm is giving away full refunds for its infamous $1,200 couch

West Elm is now offering customers a full refund for its infamous Peggy sofa.

The sofa was removed from West Elm’s website less than a week after Anna Hezel wrote a story on The Awl about how unhappy she and other customers were with the product.

A customer service representative told Business Insider on Wednesday that Peggy owners who placed an order in the U.S. or Canada after July 2014 are eligible for a full refund or replacement for the $US1,199 sofa.

“We would scooch across a cushion at the wrong angle, and a button would pop off, leaving a fraying hole behind,” Hezel wrote. “We would lean back slightly too far, and all of the cushions would shift forward and over the edge of the couch in unison.”

“I became obsessed with the extremely banal mistake I had made as a consumer,” Hezel said.

Since West Elm doesn’t feature customer reviews on its website, Hezel took to social media to see what others had to say about the couch. It turned out she wasn’t alone.

“This is literally the worst couch I’ve ever bought,” one Instagram user wrote in a comment on West Elm’s photo of the sofa.

One customer tweeted that the couch’s buttons had fallen off within a few months of purchase and West Elm refused to help.

One of Hezel’s friends was told to hire an upholsterer to fix the couch, while another was told to simply buy a crochet needle and fix it herself.

@westelm, this isn’t a defect? 3 months & buttons falling off of our peggy sofa- your cstmr service says no. really?! pic.twitter.com/TbzDoAio9v

— Laura K Leung (@laurakleung) May 8, 2015

