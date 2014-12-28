West Australian Residents Have Been Given Severe Fire Danger Warnings

Residents in parts of Western Australia have been told they should be ready to act in the event of a fire as firefighters prepare for a day of severe fire danger.

The coastal areas in the shires of Carnarvon and Shark Bay were given warnings today following a blaze south of Perth, spurred on by hot, dry and windy conditions.

The fire at Atwell in Cockburn started at about 3pm yesterday but has been put out.

Bushfire ALL CLEAR for the southern part of Atwell in the City of Cockburn http://t.co/qoI7eQ5yLP — DFES (@dfes_wa) December 27, 2014

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services says if a fire starts and takes hold it will be unpredictable, move very fast and be difficult for firefighters to bring under control.

“Stay alert and watch for signs of fire, especially smoke and flames,” said the DFES.

“Keep up to date with bushfire information through local radio, websites and TV. Do not wait for a warning before you act.”

To check for current weather warnings issued in WA go to the Western Australia Warnings Summary page of the Bureau of Meteorology.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.