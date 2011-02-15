Check Out The Dramatic Slope Tower Going Up On West 57th Street

Photo: big.dk
The next big event in architecture is coming to West 57 Street and it’s bound to change the skyline of Manhattan with its pyramid-like lines.
Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, 36, who has been rising to prominence in Europe – just revealed a fascinating plan for a new condo building that would tower over the West Side Highway.
The project will be going through a city review in the next couple of months.
