Wesleyan Students Kicked Out Of Science Museum After Alleged Sex, Drugs, And Dinosaur Climbing

A group of Wesleyan seniors partied a little too hard at the Connecticut Science centre and got kicked out after just a few hours, News 8 reported Monday. Several hundred seniors were reportedly hosting a party known as a senior cocktail, an event meant to bring the senior class together before graduation.



News 8’s report on the party is full of interesting allegations, including claims that students were found having sex and doing drugs in bathrooms and “at least one senior allegedly climbed a dinosaur exhibit.”

“It’s a fun atmosphere. You’re with your entire class, it’s always supposed to be a good time,” senior Kaya Ceci told News 8.

Another senior reportedly vomited off a flight of stairs.

“The things that happened were sort of ridiculous,” sophomore Sage Ryza told News 8.

Senior cocktails are normally held at a bar, which some have acknowledged are the more appropriate venue.

“It was kind of a questionable plan to bring a bunch of people to a science museum where there is definitely drinking going on,” Charlie Smith told News 8.

In a statement emailed to Business Insider, science centre spokeswoman Tracy Shirer confirmed Wesleyan University rented the centre on Friday for about 500 people.

“After some incidents of unruly behaviour, it was mutually agreed to end the event early,” Shirer stated. “The guests cooperated and left.”

