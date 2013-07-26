Wesley College Accidentally Published More Than 100 Students' Test Scores And Grades Online

Wesley College mistakenly published records online including test scores, grades and critiques of more than 100 students.



The News Journal reports that a reporter discovered the files during an online search and the Dover-based private college removed them from public access almost immediately after the newspaper inquired about them Tuesday.

The records include names of dozens of education students over several academic years up to 2011. College spokesman Jody Sweeney says the records were posted in a folder that was not password protected by faculty compiling records for an accreditation agency’s review.

Sweeney says it reveals a flaw in how some faculty stored some records. He says the college is reviewing every document posted on its website to make sure the mistake is not repeated.

