Wesfarmers Shares Have Jumped On Improved Sales At Coles

Wesfarmers shares jumped after it announced strong sales results for Coles, Bunnings and Officeworks for the quarter to the end of September.

Its shares were up 1.29% to $43.91.

Coles headline food and liquor sales increased 5.8% to $7.303 billion but convenience stores were down 2.3% to $1.946 billion.

Bunnings was up 11% to $2.218 billion and Officeworks 8% to $403 million.

Kmart was up 2.9% to $998 million but Target declined 4.6% to $753 million.

“Our retail divisions remain focused on delivering increased value to our customers and preparations for the Christmas trading period are well progressed,” says managing director Richard Goyder.

