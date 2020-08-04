Wesfarmers reveals how its stores, including Bunnings and Officeworks, will operate in Victoria under stage four restrictions

Bunnings Bunnings.

Wesfarmers has revealed the conditions under which its stores Kmart, Target, Bunnings and Officeworks will operate in Victoria under stage four restrictions.

All of the group’s companies will still operate online.

Bunnings will be open to trade customers, and Officeworks will be open to business customers.

Wesfarmers has outlined how its stores will operate in Victoria as restrictions on business operations are enforced during the state’s lockdowns.

As the number of coronavirus cases in the state continued to spike, Melbourne was placed under stage four restrictions. It means a curfew is enforced between 8pm and 5am and the only reason residents can leave their homes during these times is for work, caregiving or medical care.

It also means the majority of retail businesses will have to close.

On Wednesday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced the restrictions for businesses, highlighting the three categories they fall under: those that will need to close, those that can remain open for on-site work, and those that have to operate at a reduced capacity.

Businesses that are considered essential and will remain open include supermarkets, grocery stores, bottle shops, pharmacies, petrol stations, banks, news agencies and post offices.

Wesfarmers – the parent company of Bunnings, Kmart, Target and Officeworks – revealed the conditions under which its stores will be opening. It said all of the company’s businesses will continue with their online operations, including home delivery and contactless click and collect options.

Bunnings stores in Melbourne’s metro region will only be open to tradies, while Kmart and Target stores in Melbourne won’t service customers in-store.

Officeworks, on the other hand, will be open for business customers but not retail customers.

Around 17% of retail sales came from Wesfarmers stores in metro Melbourne during the 2020 financial year.

Wesfarmers’ industrial businesses, which include Blackwoods, Workwear Group, Coregas, Australian Vinyls and Modwood have operations in Victoria, and are expected to keep operating in line with COVID safe guidelines.

Wesfarmers will assist stood down workers with a support payment that is equal to two weeks of normal rostered hours. After that two weeks, permanent workers will get access to any leave that has been accrued.

“Wesfarmers and its divisions will endeavour to support its approximately 30,000 Victorian team members through this difficult time and work with the relevant authorities on strategies to reduce the risks of COVID-19 and recommence operations as soon as appropriate,” Wesfarmers said in a statement.

The company will also give paid pandemic leave to eligible casual and permanent workers who may have to self isolate.

“Our businesses are well equipped to further adapt their operations to continue to safely support customers and suppliers through these restrictions, with a focus on supporting business, trades and home delivery as well as contactless click and collect in many of our Melbourne metropolitan stores,” Wesfarmers Managing Director Rob Scott said in a statement.

