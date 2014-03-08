A Wesfarmers' IPO Set To Be The Largest Float On The ASX In 2014

Wesfarmers is set to issue an IPO for its $1.12 billion insurance broking business, Oamps, in what would be one of the largest floats on the ASX this year.
As one of the largest Australian-owned insurance brokers it posted earnings before interest and tax of $41m in the six months to December 2013.
Analysts say the Wesfarmers’ business has an earnings to enterprise value ratio of 16.6 times and a price-earnings ratio of 18.4 times for the 2015 financial year.
If float goes ahead, the business it would join a list of lucrative IPOs coming to the market this year including Healthscope, Spotless and possibly Medibank Private.
Oamps was purchased by Wesfarmers for $700 million in 2006. An announcement on the decision is expected to be made on Monday.
Read more here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.