Wes Welker Says Tom Brady Is The 'Toughest Metrosexual' He's Ever Met

Photo: AP Images

Tom Brady got a bloody nose during the Patriots’ win against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but Brady kept playing, and Wes Welker is not surprised.When Welker was asked whether he still thought Brady was good looking he had a little fun and said:



“He’s such a good-looking guy. Obviously, he gets banged up, and he’s probably the toughest metrosexual I’ve ever come across.”

Brady, it seems, will never live down his pretty boy looks and style. But when you’re married to Gisele and one of the best quarterbacks in the league, who cares?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.