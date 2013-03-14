Wes Welker Is Going To The Denver Broncos

Photo: Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Wes Welker has accepted a two-year deal from the Denver Broncos.The deal is worth $12 million which is more than what the Patriots offered him, according to Albert Breer.



Breer first reported this morning that Welker was seriously considering leaving the Patriots when he received an offer that was “substantially lower than expected.”

Schefter later reported that Welker was in serious talks with the Broncos.

Welker spent the last six season with the Patriots. In his 2012 season, Welker had 118 receptions for 1,354 yards, and six touchdowns.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.