REPORT: Wes Welker In Serious Talks With Denver Broncos

Adam Schefter is reporting that Wes Welker is in serious talks with the Denver Broncos:



Filed to ESPN: Broncos in serious talks, trying to hammer out an agreement with Patriots WR Wes Welker. Decision expected today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2013

Earlier Wednesday, Albert Breer reported that Welker was seriously considering leaving the Patriots after receiving a substantially lower offer than he expected.

We’ll have more on this as it comes out; Schefter says a decision is expected today.

UPDATE: Boston Globe reporter Greg Bedard says that it is “very likely” that Welker is going to sign with the Broncos.

