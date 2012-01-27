Pats Receiver Wes Welker Is Engaged To Former Miss Hooters International Anna Burns

Photo: @WesWelker

Wes Welker and his former Miss Hooters Internation girlfriend, Anna Burns, are enaged, according to the Boston Herald.Welker and Burns have been dating for two years.



Welker has tweeted pictures of him making his fianceé breakfast in bed, and they have been living together for more than a year.

We just hope Wes shaves the stache before the wedding.

