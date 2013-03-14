Report: Wes Welker Seriously Considering Leaving Patriots After Receiving A Low Offer

Albert Breer is reporting today that wide receiver Wes Welker is seriously considering leaving the New England Patriots after receiving an low offer from the team:



Word around the league is the Patriots’ offer to Welker came in substantially lower than expected, and he’s seriously considering bolting NE — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 13, 2013

Welker is now looking at offers from other teams. This situation’s gone back and forth a lot, so nothing’s final. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 13, 2013

This comes after reports that Welker had “mild disdain” for the Patriots and is “a little paranoid” with his role in the offence.

Welker’s paranoia came after only playing 64% of the snaps in week one against the Titans and only being targeted five times. Welker’s role immediately went back to normal after week one, but it seems like this really stuck with him.

