Wes Welker And His Posse Allegedly Caused A Scuffle At A Club This Weekend

Photo: AP Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker and some of his buddies were at the Food + Wine Classic in Aspen, Colo. this weekend celebrating his bachelor party, and they almost got themselves into big trouble.Welker and crew allegedly tried to get into an event on Friday night without checking in with someone on staff, and security guards stepped in to stop them, according to the New York Post. But the group of guys still did not cooperate, demanding to be let in, and security had to physically restrain them.



Security calmed the group down, allegedly threatening to arrest them, and then kicked them off the property. Aspen police told the New York Post there was in fact a “lecture and release” at the event Friday night but they could not confirm it was Welker’s group, but sources on the premises at the time said it was Welker and his friends.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.