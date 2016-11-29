Wes Anderson directed a wonderful Christmas ad starring Adrien Brody for H&M

Movie director Wes Anderson brought his trademark quirkiness to an H&M Christmas commercial starring Adrien Brody.

Brody plays the conductor of a train who discovers that “challenging weather” and “mechanical difficulties” ahead will delay the train from its destination on Christmas Day. To keep spirits up, he and a crewmember craftily set up a decorative Christmas brunch for the passengers, including an adorable little boy.

As delighful as it is, let’s not forget this is a commercial; the passengers are wearing H&M clothing, of course.

The commercial reunites Anderson and Brody after they worked together on the films “Darjeeling Limited” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel.”

Watch the festive film by Anderson for H&M below:

